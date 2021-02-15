79ºF

Man killed by hit-and-run driver on I-95; southbound lanes closed

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking along I-95 southbound near the Golden Glades Interchange was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m. and authorities say the vehicle kept driving.

FHP has not identified the victim, saying only that he was a Black man.

Troopers shut down southbound I-95 lanes to investigate and advised drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

If you know anything about the car involved, you are asked to contact FHP by dialing *347.

Sky 10 shows the scene where a man walking along I-95 near the Golden Glades Interchange was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Monday morning, according to FHP. (WPLG)

