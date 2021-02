1 person was pronounced dead at the scene and 7 others were injured in a crash in Coconut Creek Sunday.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – 1 person was killed and 7 others transported to nearby hospitals after a two-car crash Sunday at a Coconut Creek intersection.

Coconut Creek Police said the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at Sample Road and Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Sample Road in both directions was shut down between Lyons Road and the Florida Turnpike as officers continued the investigation into what caused the deadly accident.

(This is a developing story.)