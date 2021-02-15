Police look for gunman after man shot at SW Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have set up a perimeter in a residential neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning after investigators say a man was shot at a home.

The scene is on SW 107th Terrace off SW 138th Avenue. Miami-Dade County police say preliminary information indicates that a man entered the home and shot the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting is still on the loose, police say.

Several officers remained at the scene, and Miami-Dade police say the Hammocks District continues to investigate.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

