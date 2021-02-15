WATCH LIVE at 11:21 p.m.: SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX plans to continue weekly launches of 60 Starlink satellites at a time with at least two planned for the coming week.

SpaceX received approval Friday from the 45th Space Wing, which oversees the eastern range, for a Falcon 9 lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base Sunday night carrying more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch window opens at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. You can watch the launch live here.

(SpaceX’s live webcast will be available on this page beginning around 15 minutes before launch.)

An updated weather forecast from the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron showed a 40 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch Sunday, according to SpaceFlightNow.

SpaceX plans to start fueling the Falcon 9 rocket at 10:46 p.m. EST, 35 minutes before the instantaneous launch window at 11:21 p.m. EST.

