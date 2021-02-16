WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade officials hold news conference on ‘gun violence epidemic’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local leaders held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss what they are calling the “gun violence epidemic” in the area and to raise awareness about the ongoing investigation of a shooting that left a 6-year-old girl dead last month.

“We can and we must reverse these alarming trends,” the mayor said, adding that “we must work together” to stop the violence.

According to authorities, Chassidy Saunders was fatally shot the night of Jan. 16 while attending a toddler’s birthday party in the area of Northwest 55th Street and Sixth Court.

The shooting also left two adults injured, including an employee of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. Witnesses told police officers the gunman fled in a black vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez reiterated the mayor’s statements about working together to bring justice for victims of gun violence and to stop violent crimes in the area.

Ad

“We need you,” he said. “Give these people up.”

Ramirez warned that by not helping to get violent criminals off the streets, residents are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk.

Anyone with information about the shooting involving Chassidy is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $5,000.