Snowy weather delays 200K COVID-19 vaccines coming to Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – While Florida isn’t dealing with the winter weather gripping much of the country, the snow will have an impact on some COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said the delivery of 200,000 Moderna doses that were expected to arrive Tuesday has been delayed and those shots are now expected to arrive on Thursday.

While the state does expect to get its full allocation of vaccines for the week, some appointments may need to be rescheduled.

“The state has been working closely with providers and has advised they begin to plan for delays in their vaccine delivery. This includes potentially rescheduling vaccine appointments, if necessary,” the Division of Emergency Management said in an email. “We ask that providers do not cancel appointments, but rather reschedule any appointments that may be impacted by this delay.”

Meanwhile, stormy weather in South Florida has also affected vaccinations.

The health department in Broward had to pause inoculations at several sites Tuesday because of inclement weather.

“The stormy weather activated the parks’ lightning detectors which meant we were forced to take cover until it became safe to resume operations,” a spokesman said in an email. “The moment the ‘all clear’ is given, the vaccination sites will begin vaccinating all eligible clients in line again. Sites will operate beyond normal hours to provide this service to you, our clients. Please know that if you are scheduled to receive your vaccine today, and are unable to be vaccinated due to the weather, you will be called to reschedule and you will receive your vaccine.”