Man waves at security camera while burglarizing vehicle in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video waving to the camera as he broke into a vehicle in Oakland Park.

The burglary occurred around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 4400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the burglar walked up to one of two vehicles parked in the driveway of a home and waved at the security camera, which activated the motion sensor light, and then peered through the window.

She said the door was locked so he made his way to the second car and waved toward the camera again.

Grossman said the man then rummaged through the center console of that car and took several items, which were later found nearby.

Detectives are urging residents to keep their vehicles locked, and to take out any valuables that may be inside.

Anyone with information about the burglar’s identity is asked to call BSO Detective Joshua Kessler at 954-202-3117. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.