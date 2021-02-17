Surveillance video captures Fort Lauderdale homeowner open fire on burglars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County homeowner turned the tables on a would-be robber and the confrontation was caught on camera.

The suspect who was shot has been charged, and the homeowner who shot him wants other would-be bad guys to take note.

The homeowner, who did not want to reveal his identity, told Local 10 News he was alone and spotted the two men outside his home.

They split up, and one of them walks straight into the home’s carport, grabbing items that don’t belong to him, wheeling out a pricey pressure washer.

In the surveillance footage, the property owner is seen confronting the intruder and pointing a gun.

He said he didn’t know if the other two were armed and he fired his weapon.

Surveillance footage shows a Fort Lauderdale homeowner opening fire after capturing a burglar in the act. (WPLG)

One of the men struck by a bullet ran to a nearby car dealership about a block away on State Road 7 and Southwest 6th street, begging for help.

The homeowner told Local 10 News he’s glad he defended what he works so hard for.

The suspect who was shot received help from employees at the car dealership, who called for help.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been charged with burglary.

As far as the second man seen in the surveillance video, he has not been charged.