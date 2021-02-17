Bipartisan group asks Biden to avoid lifting sanctions on Cuba

MIAMI – Amid the anticipation of President Joe Biden’s new Cuba policy, a bipartisan group met on Wednesday to present a proposal at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami’s Coral Way area.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez said the group is asking Biden not to lift U.S. sanctions or to normalize relations with the Communist island.

Senators Bob Menendez, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott said Biden needs to prioritize human rights and activists’ ongoing fight for Democracy in Cuba.

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo and Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez were also in attendance. The Inspire America Foundation and The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance helped to organize the event.