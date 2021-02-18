Family, friends want answers after two teen girls died in Northwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – New video shows a horrifying crash that left two teens dead over the weekend in Miami-Dade County.

The full circumstances of the tragedy are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, a memorial grows daily for two teenage girls who died in the crash the night before Valentine’s Day.

Jennifer Ospina and other loved ones gathered at the spot where her daughter and her friend tragically lost their lives.

“She was always happy, never sad,” Ospina said of her daughter Emily Luna. “My daughter died literally instantly from the impact.”

14-year-old Emily Luna and 16-year-old Valery Leah Dantos died Saturday night in a violent crash along Northwest 79th Street.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the girls making a left turn on Northwest 18th Street when another vehicle barrels westbound on 79th, broadsiding the car and sending it careening towards a restaurant.

Lashawn Akins Taylor owns Chill & Grill Smokehouse and said she was inside when the crash happened. The impact even damaged her vehicle, which was parked outside.

Now she plays host to a nightly vigil that takes place outside her restaurant.

“All of them come here every night and I just try to accommodate them with water and chairs and any questions they want to ask me, I answer them,” said Akins Taylor.

Both Ospina and Akins Taylor told Local 10 News they want to see changes on that street.

“It has to be a light put here or something,” said Akins Taylor.

Added Ospina: “I would like a light around here. Not for my daughter because my daughter is gone, but for anybody.”

Ospina also wants a full investigation and possible consequences for the other driver involved in the crash.

“I just need answers and to have a lot of information about everything,” she said.

Miami-Dade police said the other driver stayed on scene.

They did provide additional information about whether that driver was cited for the crash.

As for Luna’s family, they are trying to raise money for her funeral and started a GoFundMe page.

Click here to view the GoFundMe page.