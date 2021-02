MIAMI – A fire broke out at a home in Miami while six people were still inside.

It happened Tuesday night near Northwest 53rd Street and 3rd Avenue.

Authorities said crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming form the back of the house.

The fire was under control in ten minutes, firefighters said.

A family of six, including two children, were home and made it out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.