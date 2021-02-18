Smoke and explosions come from Fort Lauderdale warehouse after auto shop catches fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It was a scary, smoke-filled night for part of Fort Lauderdale after flames ripped through a warehouse while people were still inside.

Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.

Fort Lauderdale Fire told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos the fire broke out Wednesday night in an auto repair shop.

Inside, gas and oil made battling the blaze a challenge for fire fighters.

At one point, more than 55 firefighters pulled back and switched to a defensive attack.

“There were reports of explosions up to several blocks away,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

The warehouse is located off Powerline Road north of Commercial Boulevard.

Video released by Fort Lauderdale Fire showed how they fought the blaze from the ground and from above on the roof.

“Some of the cars inside one of those warehouse that they work on had caught fire and the fire was rapidly spreading to the other units,” said Gollan.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and a man pulled the shop dog from the scorching inferno.

“He had pulled the dog out shortly after the explosion and was holding him in safety across the street,” Gollan said.

Firefighters said the five units damaged by the fire are a total loss.