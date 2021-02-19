16 in custody after smuggling operation curtailed when boats come ashore in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Department of Homeland Security has taken over the investigation of the arrival of what Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said were two boats carrying at least 20 to 30 migrants arriving at Dania Beach.

U.S. Border Patrol – Miami Sector, Department of Homeland Security and BSO deputies, aviation and marine units responded to a maritime smuggling event involving two vessels that made landfall. According to officials, 16 foreign nationals are in federal custody.

On Friday at 3:30 p.m., BSO deputies responded in reference to the boats that came ashore in the area of 300 Federal Highway, much of it happening behind the waters behind Dockers in the Cozy Cove Marina.

Local 10 at the scene saw BSO focusing their efforts on one vessel.

One witness said he saw people running in all different directions after someone dropped them off in boats.

Officers reportedly continue to search for other occupants of the boats.