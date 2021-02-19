Driver takes off after fatally striking woman with vehicle in Homestead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Friday morning in Homestead.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 139th Avenue.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said the victim, identified only as a Black woman, was trying to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He said the driver fled the area and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the FHP by dialing *347.