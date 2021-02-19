Duo accused of grooming Florida teen for prostitution

Saint Matthew Hopson, left, and Atilia Cleto Thomas, right, each face charges of felony human trafficking and forcing, compelling and coercing someone to become a prostitute, authorities say.

MIAMI – Authorities in Florida say a convicted pimp and his alleged accomplice are in custody, accused of grooming an 18-year-old from central Florida for prostitution.

An arrest report says 32-year-old Saint Matthew Hopson and 19-year-old Atilia Cleto Thomas each face charges of felony human trafficking and forcing, compelling and coercing someone to become a prostitute.

An arrest report says Hopson met the Lakeland teen on Facebook Dating on Jan. 14 and began grooming her, bringing her to Miami and having her pose for escort service photos.

He drove her home a month later after she refused to do prostitution.

“This human trafficking victim was allegedly groomed for sexual exploitation through the use of social media by Saint Matthew Hopson,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “Despite his name, we are alleging that Hopson’s actions and activities indicate that he is not a saint but an exploiter of the naivete of our young for his personal profit,”. “The dangerous misuse of social media cannot be overstated. All parents need to be familiar with these dangers before something terrible or unfortunate occurs to their loved ones.”