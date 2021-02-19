Gas leak shuts down roadway in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A gas leak in North Miami Beach shut down a major roadway Friday morning.

The gas leak was reported in the area of Northeast 143rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

North Miami Beach police said northbound and southbound lanes on Biscayne Boulevard have been shut down from Northeast 143rd Street to 146th Street.

Police said the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours as crews evaluate the situation.

Local 10 News traffic reporter Alexis Frazier advises drivers to use Dixie Highway at Northeast 16th Avenue as an alternate route.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.