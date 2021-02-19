Miami-Dade police officer accused of attacking girlfriend during virtual court hearing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police Officer Lewis Diaz was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he attacked his girlfriend as she was attending a virtual court hearing.

According to his arrest report, the 29-year-old officer has been dating the victim for about five years.

Portions of Diaz’s arrest report were redacted, however authorities confirmed that the officer became angry prior to the hearing and pulled the victim up from her seat.

The woman was then attending the virtual hearing in the bedroom, at which time Diaz entered the room, snatched the victim’s phone from her hand, grabbed her by both biceps and pushed her onto the bed, the report stated.

Police said Diaz then shoved the woman toward the front door and ordered her to leave with him.

Authorities said the woman refused, but Diaz told her “I am ordering you,” as he continued to push her toward the front door.

According to his arrest report, the victim eventually complied out of fear and the couple left in the officer’s car.

Police said officers were called to the home and Diaz returned to the scene with his girlfriend.

Authorities said during the investigation, he called and sent text messages to the woman, advising her not to speak with officers and that she would be arrested if she did so.

Diaz was ultimately arrested on charges of false imprisonment, battery and tampering with a victim.

A spokesperson from the Miami-Dade Police Department said they were looking into the officer’s status with the department and would get back to Local 10 News on Friday.