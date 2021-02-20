Burglar breaks into City of Miami patrol car, steals items, detectives say

MIAMI, Fla. – A brazen burglar broke into a City of Miami marked patrol car and stole a gas mask, laptop, vest, GPS and a radio charger.

According to Miami Police detectives, the patrol car was parked in the area of N.W. 10th Avenue and N.W. 11th Street when the break in happened.

The marked patrol car was left on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 5 p.m. When the officer returned to the car on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6 a.m., he saw there was damage to the driver’s side door handle and discovered the items missing. A time stamp on the surveillance video shows the man in the area at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday.

The video showed the thief fleeing the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet Suburban.

(Watch surveillance video below)

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing approximately 140 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and black and white Nike shoes, according to detectives.

Anyone with information should contact Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-4877.