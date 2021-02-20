Community concerned after fatal shooting claims two lives in Northwest Miami-Dade, including teenager

Evidence markers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade County and authorities are still searching for the gunman.

The fatal shooting took place just after 11 p.m. Friday and investigators were at the scene for several hours.

Miami-Dade police said they responded to the area of Northwest 76th Street and 16th Avenue after their Shot Spotter notified of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one of them just a teenager.

Two orange evidence markers within a block of one another marked the ground where witnesses said a barrage of bullets rang out.

“It was like 15-20 of them, it was so many of them,” said witness Elizabeth Stephens. “I peeked around my refrigerator and my whole garage was just lit up.”

Stephens told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that the gunfire was so loud she thought the shooting was happening on her property.

“I just laid on the floor and called the police because I was afraid,” she said. “I thought the bullets were going to come through the house.”

Ad

Homicide investigators told Local 10 News when officers arrived they found one man shot, who was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

A second victim hit by the gunfire was just a teenager, who died at the scene.

“I have two children myself and it is really sad,” Stephens said. “Really sad.”

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.