Traveler’s sandals contain more than pound of cocaine at Miami airport, border patrol finds

MIAMI, Fla. – A bag check at Miami International Airport uncovered more than a pound of cocaine hidden in a pair of sandals.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, a drug balloon, or pellet, weighing 1.3 pounds of cocaine was found in the sandals last week.

The Jamaican traveler who was stopped also admitted to swallowing cocaine and was taken to a local hospital for an X-ray.

A Jamaican traveler had packed pellets with cocaine to bring them into the U.S. but the person was stopped at MIA. (WPLG)

The X-ray showed that the individual had ingested 28 pellets, which was another way to smuggle the drugs, according to investigators. The person passed all 28 of the pellets. Agents said they tested positive for cocaine.

“Swallowing drugs is an extremely dangerous method of concealment,” said MIA Port Director Robert Del Toro, adding that “it is important to deter this type of illegal activity, which can be fatal if a pellet bursts.”

Including the ingested pellets, agents said the total amount of cocaine the traveler was trying to smuggle was about two pounds.