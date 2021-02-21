Early morning shooting in Pompano Beach leaves 1 person dead, 2 others injured

One person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are investigating a triple shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

There’s some confusion about where the incident actually happened though, as Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the call for the shooting came in on South Dixie Highway and Southwest 13th Court sometime after 5 a.m. Sunday.

No police presence was at that initial scene when Local 10′s Madeleine Wright was there a couple hours later but about half a mile away, a sizable law enforcement presence was at South Dixie Highway and Southwest 8th Street.

Detectives are now searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting in Pompano Beach left one person dead and two others injured.

Local 10′s cameras spotted shell casings and fuzzy slippers in the middle of the street at the second scene, near 8th Street.

It appears the shooting victims drove themselves to a nearby Exxon gas station in a blue Ford Flex for help.

Deputies saturated the gas station at South Dixie Highway and Southwest 3rd Street, where a yellow tarp covered one of the victims’ bodies.

The two shooting victims who survived were transported to a nearby hospital.

Homicide detectives, crime scene units and the medical examiner’s office were all called to the scene.

BSO has not said what led to the shooting or commented on a possible motive.

The search continues on for person who pulled the trigger.

Deputies have not released the names of the victims or provided a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.