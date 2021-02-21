Suspect in deadly domestic stabbing dies in car crash after fleeing crime scene

Police investigate a deadly stabbing in which they say a man stabbed his estranged wife and her boyfriend, killing the boyfriend.

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami-Dade are investigating what they called a domestic related homicide.

The incident involves two locations, one a crime scene and the other a scene of a deadly crash.

According to police, a woman and her boyfriend were at her home on Northwest Miami Court at approximately 10:15 a.m. Sunday when the woman’s estranged husband arrived and stabbed them both.

The man then took off before rescue workers and police officers arrived.

First responders rushed the woman to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. Her boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a short time later, Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers responded to a crash on northbound I-95 at the exit ramp of State Road 826.

The driver, who authorities identified as the estranged husband, was killed in the crash.

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near I-95 and the exit ramp for State Road 826. (WPLG)

Authorities have yet to release the names of either of the victims or the estranged husband.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and are urging anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is obtained and confirmed.