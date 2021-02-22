Ex-South Florida cop, Marine latest charged in Capitol breach

A former Florida police officer and Marine Corps veteran is the latest person to be charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents filed Sunday show that Nicholas Lentz is charged in a criminal complaint with illegally being in a restricted building and disruptive and disorderly conduct.

The 41-year-old is a former North Miami Beach police officer who also served with the Marines in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to an FBI affidavit.

The FBI says Lentz has admitted being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but says he committed no violent acts.