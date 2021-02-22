Killer shot and tried to burn teen, says family in search of answers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Who killed 18-year-old Neel Curiel, and why?

Those are answers his family wants after the teenager was found dead Saturday around 10 a.m. in the area of SW 187th Avenue and SW 8th Street in Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News spoke Monday with Curiel’s aunt, Yami Martinez.

“What we know is that he was shot and they tried to burn him after he was shot,” she said. “They took him away before we even saw him become a man.”

The family says they are waiting on more information from police, and that they’ve had to do a bit of digging themselves.

Martinez posted a message on Facebook asking for help. She offered a timeline and provided photos, all in an effort to find her nephew’s killer.

The family also provided Local 10 News a photo of Curiel’s car, a blue two-door Honda Civic found Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

“That’s hopefully a big piece to the puzzle,” Martinez said. “We didn’t know if maybe he rode with someone else in a car. ... Now we know his car was at the scene.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 dollar reward for leads. If you have any information, you are urged to call 305-471-8477.