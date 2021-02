MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A multivehicle crash is blocking U.S. 27 on Monday in Miami-Dade County, east of the Everglades National Park.

The crash was blocking both the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 27, also known as North Okeechobee Road.

The collision was on the southbound lanes of U.S. 27, between Krome Avenue and Northwest 186th Street.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Sandra Antonio contributed to this report.