Detectives seek information about fatal I-95 road rage incident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking for anyone with information about a fatal road rage incident that occurred last week on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County to come forward.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officials said Christopher Michael Maassen, 29, was fatally shot on Friday while driving in the northbound lanes of the highway near Donald Ross Road.

Authorities said Maassen was involved in an altercation with another driver when the other driver shot him.

Maassen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, whose identity has not been released, was detained for questioning, but he has not been arrested and it’s unclear whether he will face charges.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have videotaped or photographed any moments leading up to the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.