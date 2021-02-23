Landscaper struck by car while trying to stop thief who was trying to steal his equipment

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A landscaper was injured Tuesday after confronting someone who was trying to steal some of his equipment, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of 1655 NE 205th St.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim approached the thief to try to stop him and was struck by a car.

He suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether the landscaper jumped in front of the car in an effort to stop the thief or whether the thief intentionally struck him.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.