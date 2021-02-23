Man, 23, arrested over sexual comments to G. Holmes Braddock Senior High students

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel Aguilar worked as a temporary teacher at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High in unincorporated Miami-Dade County when he targeted girls there, police said.

Aguilar, 24, is accused of using text messaging and Instagram to make sexual advances on high school students who were younger than 16 years old. One of the victims reported him to school administrators on Jan. 11.

Officers arrested Aguilar on Feb. 5 and he is facing two felony counts of offenses against students, two felony counts of electronic transmission of material harmful to minors, and two felony counts of lewd or lascivious conduct with a child who is younger than 16 years old.

Miami-Dade County court records show his arraignment hearing is at 9 a.m. on March 8.