Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy from southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Tuesday afternoon for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Miami-Dade County.

Juan Velasquez was last seen on Monday in the 15500 block of Southwest 147th Court.

Authorities said he may be traveling in a 2015, white Dodge Journey with Florida tag HJCH61.

Juan has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477.