17-year-old boy injured in shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center after an apparent accidental shooting, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported just after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 7800 block of Southwest 35th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police said the teen was hospitalized in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether the shooting was self-inflicted, however authorities said the information coming through the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) was that the teen accidentally shot himself in the head.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Khristopher D. Welch confirmed that the police department’s Midwest District will take the lead role in the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

