Chase ends on I-95 ramp when driver of stolen truck tries to make U-turn, according to police

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A police pursuit that began near Miami Shores ended on a ramp on Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade late Wednesday afternoon after the driver of a stolen truck crashed head on into a Miami-Dade Police vehicle.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the pursuit began at 2:35 p.m., when detectives spotted a stolen pick-up truck in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 81th Street.

Detectives informed uniform patrols and air units about the suspect and the direction in which he fled in the vehicle.

The driver exited the northbound I-95 ramp at Northwest 103rd Street where he then attempted to make an illegal U-turn on the ramp, according to MDPD. That’s when the truck crashed head on into a Miami Dade Police vehicle, which brought the vehicle to a stop.

The truck was quickly surrounded by officers with guns drawn and the suspect was placed into custody.

The Miami-Dade Police officer inside the crashed vehicle suffered an ankle injury and was treated at the scene, according to police. No one else was hurt.

According to MDPD, the driver will be facing criminal charges pending the investigation.

The scene is still being processed and cleaned up. Traffic remains slow along 95 northbound near 103rd street, so drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.