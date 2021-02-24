Foundation donates $15.3 million to Miami-Dade’s tech, entrepreneurship community

Rendering of what will become the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences at Florida International University.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced Wednesday that it is donating a whopping $15.3 million to invest in Miami-Dade County’s tech and entrepreneurship community.

A total of $10 million of that will go to Florida International University to expand what will become the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences.

This will help the university increase talent development and research in fields such as artificial intelligence, smart robotics, bioinformatics, biodevices and digital forensics.

The University of Miami will receive $4.3 million to grow its Institute of Data Science and Computing and Baptist Health will receive $1 million to launch a health care innovation fellowship.

According to a news release from the foundation, with these latest investments, Knight will have donated more than $55 million to Miami-Dade’s “tech entrepreneurship ecosystem” since 2012.