Potentially deadly syndrome affects only females

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A condition called Turner Syndrome affects over 70,000 women and girls in the United States

Twenty-two year old Brittany Hinsey was diagnosed with Turner Syndrome at the age of 9, when she suddenly stopped growing.

“I had no idea what turner syndrome was sitting there with the doctor is was kind of going over my head just trying to process everything,” said Stacy Hinsey, Brittany’s mom.

Broward Health cardiologist Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz said Turner Syndrome is a chromosomal abnormality that only occurs women in one out of about 2,500 live births.

Along with growth issues, Turner Syndrome can lead to hearing problems.

“I see an ENT, I’ve gotten multiple ear surgeries and ear tubes,” Brittany said.

Girls and women with Turner Syndrome also suffer from hypertension, and develop heart defects that can cause the aortic valve to burst.

“Typically 75 percent of patients will die within the first 24 hours if they’re not treated surgically so it is a surgical emergency,” Herskowitz said.

That’s what happened to Brittany in December of 2020.

“She just basically laid down and was just screaming and crying,” her mom said.

Brittany was rushed to Broward Health where Herskowitiz and his team went to work.

“These are sometimes the most technically challenging cases we deal with because we never know what were going to face when we get in there,” he said.

It’s been a tough journey but Brittany feels like she’s finally on the road to recovery.

“I really hope to possibly be back over in school in like a month, month and half for my last couple of weeks before I graduate in May so that would be really exciting,” she said.

Brittany hopes telling her story will help save the lives of other women with the condition.

February is Turner Syndrome Awareness month.