Woman tossed off couch after teen driver crashes through Pembroke Pines house

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl had just left her room to go to the bathroom when an SUV came crashing into her bedroom on Southwest 13th Street. Meanwhile, her mother sitting in the living room was thrown from the couch from the impact. She suffered cuts and bruises, according to her son.

Surveillance video captured the Saturday afternoon incident when a Jeep Cherokee jumped a curb and rammed into a house.

“It was like something out of a movie,” Johnir Marquez, who was in the home at the time, said. “Just seeing her fly over the coffee table. Your mind is all over the place. I’m trying to make sure the driver is good,” he said.

Marquez said the driver said he didn’t have a license. “I’m like, ‘What do you mean you don’t have a license?’ "

In the video, you can see the driver walking onto the lawn from the gaping hole left in the house by the SUV.

According to police the teenage driver is facing multiple traffic offenses.

No one was seriously injured.