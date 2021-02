FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are reporting that a man has been transported to Broward Health Medical Center after he was found shot on State Road 84.

According to FLPD, they were called to 1490 State Road 84 around 10 a.m. where they found the victim, but there were no other details.

Police said they are investigating what led to the shooting.

Local 10 News and Local 10.com will have more updates as this story develops.