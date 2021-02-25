Police swarm Miramar business after chase through Miami-Dade and Broward

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Sky 10 was over a large police presence at 2700 South University Drive in Miramar where a police chase came to an end Thursday morning.

The chase originated in Miami-Dade County and made its way into Broward.

A black four-door Infiniti was spotted circling a strip mall in Miramar before it parked in a spot and the driver casually got out. He then walked into a Dunkin’ restaurant.

Sky 10 video then showed armed officers barging into the business.

According to a Dunkin’ employee, the driver purchased a sandwich with a $100 bill and sat inside the doughnut shop for nearly two hours.

The employee said the man was initially dressed in black and was wearing a hat, but then he used another employee’s cellphone and someone eventually came and brought him new clothes.

The employee said the man changed his clothes before trying to leave the business, but he was apprehended by police.

A couple of people have been detained, but there has no official word of arrests from police.

Ad

Authorities do believe that the black Infiniti was the vehicle they were searching for.

“It’s a little scary because we don’t usually have this much excitement around here,” said Florrie Lopez, who works nearby. “It looks like they were in a hurry to park because [the car] is up on a curb and titled sideways.”

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.