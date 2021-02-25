Seven of the Top 25 beaches in the US are in Florida – none in South Florida

Travelers rank this Florida beach No. 1 in US

MIAMI – South Florida is almost synonymous with beaches and suntans, but according to Trip Advisor, the best beaches in the world are far from Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

However, one Florida beach did grab the top spot on the list.

According to Trip Advisor’s annual Traveler’s Choice list of Top 25 Beaches in the United States, the best beach in the country is Saint Pete Beach in St. Pete Beach, Florida. The resort city is set on a barrier island, just west of St. Petersburg. And, it’s known for its beaches.

According to Trip Advisor, this top beach is, “A great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water, and seashells by the truckload.” It’s also, “The most perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean.”

Alright. When can we go pack our bags?

To put this list into perspective, the second-best beach in the United States is Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii.

However, Saint Pete isn’t the only Florida beach to make the Top 25 – other beaches representing the Sunshine State are:

Madeira Beach in Madeira Beach at #9

Ormond Beach in Ormond Beach at #12

Henderson Beach State Park in Destin at #13

Pensacola Beach in Pensacola Beach at #15

Treasure Island Beach in Treasure Island at #16

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key at #17

