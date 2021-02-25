Two bloodhounds join Broward Sheriff’s Office to help paw-trol county

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two new fur-ociously adorable Broward Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds have been selected to join the police force and pick up the scent of missing and endangered people in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, K-9s Ryley and Bluey are undergoing extensive training to be able to search for the most vulnerable missing people in the county — children, the elderly, people with special needs, and people with mental illnesses.

The bloodhounds need six months of training before they’ll be eligible to be certified by the National Police Bloodhound Association. Once they’re certified, they’ll be trained to be certified as therapy dogs, as well.

We know these K9s are super cute, but they also serve an important role in ensuring public safety. From sniffing out explosives to searching for missing persons, they provide so much to this community. They are every bit a part of our family.

#NationalLoveYourPetDay #TeamBSO pic.twitter.com/3uZOLg8ev7 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 20, 2021

K-9s Ryley and Bluey will join K-9 Macie and her handler, Deputy Kelli Covet, in the K-9 Unit later this year. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman will be partnered with Ryley, and Deputy Tony Sun will be partnered with Bluey.

Ryley and Bluey were donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office through the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction, which is named for the boy who was murdered in Miami-Dade County in 1995. The Jimmy Ryce Center works to provide bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies across the United States.