World’s first Peppa Pig theme park coming to Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – If you’re the parent of a child under the age of 7, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the words “Peppa Pig” once (or dozens of times) during the quarantine. The good news is that in 2022, you’ll be able to take your Peppa Pig-loving kid to an entire theme park dedicated to the British piglet and brand.

In 2022, the world’s first Peppa Pig theme park is coming to Legoland Florida Resort.

The theme park is slated to feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, and water play areas (with “muddy puddles,”), and live shows daily, all based on locations from the brand.

Families will also be able to meet Peppa and her friends at the theme park during their stay.

The park will be separately ticketed and will operate year-round. Annual passes to Peppa Pig Theme Park will be available as standalone memberships or inclusive passes that will also grant admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, and other regional Merlin Entertainments attractions.

For more information, click here. Stay tuned for more information to come in summer 2021.