Officers ask public for help with finding Coral Gables football coach who vanished Tuesday

Coral Gables High School coach Roger Pollard was last seen on Tuesday night, authorities said on Thursday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Roger Pollard, the head football coach at Coral Gables Senior High School, vanished on Tuesday night in his red car, and Miami-Dade police officers are asking the public for help with finding him.

Detectives said the 39-year-old father, who is about 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds, drives a Toyota Camry with Florida tag GBZR36.

Pollard’s wife, Shay Moen, first shared her distress on Wednesday on Facebook saying no one had seen or talked to him since Tuesday night.

“Nothing is adding up,” she wrote asking friends to share her post.

Detectives said Pollard was last seen at 2100 NW 113 Terrace, in Miami-Dade’s Westview neighborhood. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and red gym shorts.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Pollard’s whereabouts to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau, Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.