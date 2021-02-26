Police search for missing Margate teen who suffers from depression

MARGATE, Fla. – The Margate Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for a missing teenager, who police say suffers from depression and has a history of suicidal tendencies.

According to authorities, Lakeisha Scott, 16, left her home in the 6600 block of Northwest First Court around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe she was likely picked up in a vehicle.

Scott is described by police as a Black female, who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. She has brown hair, which was last seen up in a short ponytail.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-764-4347.