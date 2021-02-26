Shooting on busy road has traffic blocked in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A growing crime scene has interrupted traffic on a busy road in southwest Miami-Dade County on Friday afternoon, as county police say they are investigating a shooting.

The scene is on South Dixie Highway at SW 186th Street.

Police have a car on Dixie highway surrounded in the northbound lanes, which are closed between Marlin Road and SW 186th Street. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Investigators say they responded to a report of the shooting at approximately 2:10 p.m. at South Dixie Highway at SW 189th Street.

The victim is a man, who attempted to take himself to a nearby hospital, police say.

Officers found the car in the area of South Dixie Highway and SW 186th Street, rendered aid, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition, authorities say.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the investigation continues.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Ad

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.