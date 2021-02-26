Time Out Market Miami to reopen after temporarily closing due to COVID-19

Time Out Market Miami announces return. Image via Time Out Miami on Instagram.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Good news, foodies of Miami.

Time Out Market Miami is officially reopening in March. According to Time Out Miami, their 18,000-square foot market located in South Beach is set to reopen within the next four weeks.

However, a set date has yet to be announced.

According to the statement, they will announce their opening date and full vendor lineup within the next few days.

The market had announced their temporary closure back in March of 2020 due to the pandemic and to abide by local and federal social distancing restrictions.

Time Out Market Miami, located at 1601 Drexel Avenue in Miami Beach, has featured restaurants such as Azucar Ice Cream, Kush, and other local and national favorites.

