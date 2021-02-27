Florida lawmakers face challenges as 60-day session begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Coronavirus, budget questions, anti-riot legislation and an attempt to reign in large technology companies will be among issues lawmakers will take up in their latest legislative session.

The 60-day session begins Tuesday in Florida’s Capitol city, Tallahassee.

There have been more than 2,500 bills filed ahead of the session.

They range from tweaking a law that makes it illegal to ride bicycles without seats to bills that would protect businesses and health care facilities from COVID-19 lawsuits.

The budget is the only bill lawmakers have to pass, but the financial hit caused by the pandemic will make that a challenging task and cuts to state programs are expected.