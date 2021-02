Two motorcycle police officers were hit by a car in Miami.

MIAMI – Two City of Miami motorcycle police officers were hit by a car on Saturday.

It happened in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 3rd Street.

Authorities said one of the officers was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

The driver who hit the officers remained at the scene and was also taken to Jackson.

There has been no update on the status of either person.