Coast Guard: Missing swimmer located

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 42-year-old man has been located after being reported missing off Miami Beach near 14th Street.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that they received a call from Miami Beach police early Saturday evening about a man who was swimming and was last seen around 6:30 p.m.

At 9:17 pm., the Coast Guard said that the man was located. According to officials, he said that the currents took him further north along the beach and that is where he exited and took a cab back to the hotel where he was staying.

The Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Boat and Miami Beach police all assisted in the search.