Man killed in Pompano Beach double shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in Pompano Beach.

It happened in the area of Northeast 24th Street and 6th Avenue at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

There has been no word from police on what led to the shooting, or if there are any suspects being sought.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.