Police: Man pistol-whipped, robbed along bike path in Miami Springs

A residential area in Miami Springs along a bike path was the scene of an armed robbery Friday.

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – What police said is a residential area with limited crime incidents was the scene of an attack on Friday just after 6 p.m.

According to Miami Springs police, a man on a bike path on Ludlam Drive was attacked when 2 men armed with guns approached him from behind and demanded his wallet.

When the man told them he was not carrying a wallet, they said they wanted his cellphone, but not before pistol-whipping him. After taking the phone, the two men, described as Black males, entered a vehicle driven by a third person and drove in reverse into Virginia Gardens so the victim could not take note of the license plate, according to investigators.

Passersby contacted 911 for the victim, but police said there were no witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Springs Police or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477