1 injured in rollover car crash in Miami’s Liberty City

MIAMI – Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped in a car after a rollover crash on Monday in Miami.

According to Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, the driver lost control while heading northbound on Seventh Avenue.

The vehicle flipped over the median and down the embankment onto its side near Northwest 42nd Street, Sanchez said. Officers were investigating the cause of the crash.

Firefighters with the department’s technical rescue team and heavy rescue six used cutting tools to remove a person who was trapped inside, Sanchez said.

Paramedics took the person to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.