Coast Guard IDs missing pilot as 87-year-old Florida man

Brendan Spratt went missing while flying his plane on Friday, Feb. 26.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for the 87-year-old pilot of a single-engine Lanclair 320 plane that went missing off the coast of Boca Raton.

On Sunday, officials identified the pilot at Brendan Spratt.

His family provided the Coast Guard with photos which the agency posted on Twitter.

#UPDATE @USCG assets will continue searching for the missing aircraft throughout the day and night. The pilot of the missing aircraft is 87-year-old Brendan Spratt. If you have any information please contact Coast Guard D7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.#SAR #D7 pic.twitter.com/VhMZyRQunS — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 28, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane had a least one person on board when it went missing shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday southeast of Boca Raton.

The Coast Guard and other search and rescue authorities were notified.

Spratt’s son says his father has been flying most of his life.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard D7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.